A former interpreter for the US military in Afghanistan describes his “absolutely chaotic” journey out of Kabul to flee the Taliban. Rafi Azim says he spent three days trying to reach the airport, during which time he was beaten and hit by shrapnel.

“Thousands and thousands of people are pushing towards that one little gap to make it to that gate. When you’re going there you have to have this mindset - you either die or you make it,” he tells Fox News.

He managed to board a plane to the US but fears for the 13 family members he left behind.