Watch live as Pentagon holds briefing after Kabul blasts kills 60

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby is leading a briefing alongside Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr, following a suspected suicide bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday.

At least 60 people including children were killed in two blasts, while 140 others were injured, with Kirby confirming that there were both US and Afghan civilian casualties.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties.”

The suspected bombing came hours after the UK and US had warned of a “highly lethal” terror attack in Kabul.