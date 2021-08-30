Independent TV

Afghanistan: Car bursts into flames after rocket strike aimed at Kabul airport

Afghanistan: Car bursts into flames after rocket strike aimed at Kabul airport

Rocket fire apparently targeting Kabul’s international airport struck a nearby neighborhood on Monday, leaving a vehicle burning in the middle of the road.

A crowd quickly gathered around the remains of a four-door sedan used by the attackers. According to the Associated Press, the car had what appeared to be six homemade rocket tubes mounted in place of backseats.

The suspected attack came on the eve of the deadline for US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover earlier this month.

It isn’t yet clear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

