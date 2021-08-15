Hundreds of residents rushed to the New Kabul Bank to withdraw money from their accounts, as Taliban fighters entered the city demanding the unconditional surrender of the central government.

Civilians fearing that the Taliban could reimpose the kind of brutal rule that all but eliminated women’s rights rushed to leave the country, lining up at cash machines to withdraw their life savings.

As he came to pick up his salary, Bostan Shah, a 24-year-old who was serving as a policeman in Kandahar said “the government is not solving our problems”.