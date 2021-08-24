As thousands try to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover, Abdul Sami was one of the lucky ones, managing to board a flight from Kabul airport. But the US citizen – a former interpreter for the US Army – told Newsy that his family only made it onto a packed military plane after three attempts and that his son was wounded in the chaos.

Sami is now living at a military base in Texas with shellshocked Afghan refugees. “For a lot of people it’s very stressful, especially for women and some other people that have never been in the Army,” he says.