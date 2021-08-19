Brave Afghans have erected the national flag in Kabul in defiance of the Taliban during Independence Day celebrations.

Citizens were filmed scaling a thin metal pole in Abdul Haq square in Afghanistan's capital before hanging their black, red and green flag from the top.

It comes after the militants have replaced the Afghani national flag with their own white flags across the country after taking control of it.

Afghan flag-waving protesters are braving the streets across the country to mark Independence Day

Protests broke out in Asadabad, Nangarhar, Kabul, Khost and Kunar province.