A State Department spokesperson has told reporters that there is no Covid-19 testing for people leaving from Kabul airport, as the US military continues its evacuation.

Spokesperson Ned Price said that US troops at Hamid Karzai International Airport “do not presently have the capacity to test everyone” they are processing but confirmed that they were abiding by coronavirus restrictions in transit countries.

Mr Price confirmed that a further 20 planes at full capacity would be departing the airport overnight, part of the effort to evacuate the 6,000 people awaiting flights, as the Taliban solidify their hold on the country.