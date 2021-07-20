The sound of rockets landing can be heard in footage showing Afghan president Ashraf Ghani taking part in prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

Ghani can be seen in a group of worshippers in the presidential palace compound in Kabul when the attack happens. Some participants are visibly panicked by the sound, while most continue praying. No injuries were reported.

“They ... believe that a couple of rockets will force us to leave our prayers. You saw, no one moved,” Ghani said in a speech afterwards.

Violence has been increasing in Afghanistan since US and NATO began their troop withdrawal.