Dominic Raab has been reflecting on 20 years of British involvement in Afghanistan, hailing the "gains" made in the nation.

The foreign secretary also admitted that the challenge moving forward is to "face the new realities" with a different plan.

"If you look back at the gains, in 20 years we haven't seen Afghanistan used as a base for terrorist attacks on its neighbors, let alone the west and the UK," Raab said, before listing further social successes.

"The challenge now is to face the new realities, as difficult as it is, and come up with a new plan."