The "Welcome to America" project has been helping refugees arriving in the US from Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover.

On Saturday, donations including clothing, furniture, bicycles and paper products were collected from residents in Arizona to be shared with those starting a new life in the state.

The "Welcome to America" group has been helping refugees for two decades and now includes volunteers who previously received support offering the helping hand.

Afghan refugees first started arriving in Arizona on Sunday, 29 August.