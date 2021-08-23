Refugees from Afghanistan have been arriving into Birmingham Airport in recent days.

Over 40 coaches were waiting to carry passengers around the country on Monday, as footage shows police and authorities watching on outside the arrivals hall, as two coaches are loaded with passengers.

It is believed the refugees are being taken to so-called ‘Covid hotels’.

At least 12,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport over the past week, with an estimated 2,400 western government staff, aid agency workers and Afghan residents arriving in the UK.