An Afghan reporter has made an emotional plea that former President Ashraf Ghani return to the country after the Taliban advance prompted him to flee the country.

In an impassioned moment during a Pentagon security briefing, journalist Nazira Karimi, who fled the Taliban in the 1990s, fought back tears as she warned of the danger the Taliban posed to women’s rights in her home nation.

Wearing an Afghan flag-style mask she gestured: “They took off my flag, this is my flag”.

“Where is my president, former President Ghani? she asked, “He should answer to the Afghan people”.