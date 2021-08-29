A rocket is reported to have hit a house near Kabul airport killing a child, Afghan police said.

An explosion was heard in Afghanistan’s capital, northwest of the airport, with a young child allegedly being caught in the explosion, no other casualties are yet to be reported.

Two US security officials said that its military has carried out a strike in Kabul, targeting suspected Isis-K militants, according to Reuters.

It is yet unclear if this operation has any connection with the blast reported.