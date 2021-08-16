As the Taliban seizes control of Afghanistan amid a withdrawal of foreign troops – including British forces – this video explains how the UK began military action in the country two decades ago.

On 7 October 2001, nearly a month after September 11, then-prime minister Tony Blair said British forces were involved in the US-led military action designed to destroy the Al-Qaida terrorists responsible for the attacks in the US and the Taliban insurgents harbouring them.

More than 450 UK personnel lost their lives and hundreds suffered life-changing injuries in the 20-year war.