Automatic gunfire reverberated across Kabul and fireworks lit up the night sky as the Taliban celebrated the final US departure from Afghanistan, the end of two decades of American military involvement in the country.

Soon after midnight on 31 August - the date set as the deadline for the US departure – aircraft sounds died away and news spread that the final US aircraft had lifted off, broadcaster Al Jazeera reports.

The Pentagon soon officially confirmed the completion of the US withdrawal and end of the evacuation mission.

Many Afghans have been left fearing what a future Taliban government means for them.