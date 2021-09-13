This is the Pul-e Charkhi prison, a high-security facility in the outskirts of Kabul. The US used the complex during its presence in Afghanistan, when it was nicknamed “Guantanamo” and held around 2,500 Taliban fighters.

Now those fighters are the guards. They say the cells – mostly empty now – were overcrowded and represent the humiliation the militant group suffered in the past.

“We don’t want revenge,” prison director Sharafatullah Hozaifa tells Euronews. “All Afghans who were soldiers or police were forgiven.”

But current prisoners refute the Taliban’s claim that they are presiding over a new era of justice and fairness in Afghanistan.