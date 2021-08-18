Boris Johnson has suggested that it's "not true" to say the UK government did not foresee the situation in Afghanistan, just one day after Dominic Raab claimed the opposite.

Speaking after his return from holiday on Tuesday, the foreign secretary said "across the world people were caught by surprise" and that "no one saw this coming" in relation to the Taliban seizing control of Kabul.

But during the Afghanistan debate in the House of Commons, the prime minister claimed the government was "not underprepared" and did indeed "foresee" the situation unfolding.