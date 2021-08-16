The Tailban were founded in the early nineties following the withdrawal of soviet troops from Afghanistan and in 1996 seized the capital of Kabul overthrowing the Government, by 1998 it controlled over 90% of the country.

In 2001, the Taliban were removed from power by US-led forces but the group have been on the offensive in recent months and is on the brink of seizing power again.

Taliban insurgents are returning to power in Kabul on Monday (August 16th) after a military advance across Afghanistan with U.S-led forces departing and Western nations stepping up efforts to evacuate their citizens from the capital.