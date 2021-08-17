Afghan's should not be worried after the Taliban claimed the capital city of Kabul, a militant spokesman has said.

Sunhail Shaheen, the Taliban's spokesperson said the "actions and deeds" of the group shows that it will stand by its promise of a "general amnesty for all Afghan people."

"They should not be worried about that," he added.

The amnesty will include those who have "worked with foreigners".

When questioned on the right's of women in Afghanistan, Shaheen said they will be expected to wear the hijab, but not the burka.

He said: "Our policy is clear, they can have access to education and work.”