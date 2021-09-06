As private universities prepared to open on Monday in Afghanistan, women students faced new regulations issued by the Taliban, including having to wear a floor-length abaya and niqab that leaves only the eyes uncovered.

Women must use different entrances from men and classes must be segregated, at least by a curtain, the group has ruled. They must be taught by other women or men “of good character.” Women must also leave lessons five minutes earlier and stay in waiting rooms until their male counterparts have left the building.

The Taliban has vowed to be more accommodating than their first stint in power.