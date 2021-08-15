Afghanistan: 'This is my homeland' Defiant young woman 'not scared' of Taliban

A young woman called Miriam, in Kabul, has spoken out against the impending Taliban takeover of the city, saying “why should I be scared?”

Miriam spoke to Sky News, who were interviewing residents of the Afghan capital about their thoughts as it looks like the insurgent group were about to take Kabul.

However, as you can see from the above video, she wasn’t about to be intimidated by the idea, saying: “This is my homeland, my land." The Taliban have taken a number of strategic areas in recent days and have just entered Kabul for the first time on Sunday (15 August).