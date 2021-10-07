A commemoration in Staffordshire has been held to mark the 20th anniversary of the start of UK military operations in Afghanistan.

The conflict began on October 7 2001, with American-led coalition airstrikes in response to the 11 September terror attacks.

Wreaths were laid in the UK at exactly 11am in Afghan time (7:30 GMT) in remembrance of 457 British personnel killed there.

UK troops left Afghanistan at the end of August, bringing an end to the 20-year war.

The Ministry of Defence said the ceremonies were planned to honour "the courage and commitment of its people" during the two decades of conflict.