The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution that says it “expects” the Taliban to honour a commitment to let people freely leave Afghanistan after the completion of the US withdrawal from the country on 31 August.

But the watered-down text falls short of demanding a UN-backed “safe zone” in Kabul, called for by France, that would have allowed humanitarian operations to continue. Veto-wielding China and Russia were thought to be opposed.

The resolution – drafted by the US, UK and France – was passed on Monday by a vote of 13-0, with China and Russia abstaining.