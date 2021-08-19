A young Afghan woman has been filmed begging for help as she reaches through a barbed-wire fence, a heart-wrenching video has shown.

The young woman pleads with US troops to "help" her after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and overthrew the government.

"I'm in hell, help me. Help, help. The Taliban are coming for me," she cries.

Crowds of desperate citizens trying to flee the militant's rule have been filmed swarming military personnel outside Kabul airport.

Desperate parents passed their babies and children through a barbed wire fence towards British paratroopers in a bid to get them to safety.