Women and girls in Afghanistan fear for their lives after the Taliban took control of the country.

Afghani teacher and activist, Pashtana Durrani has opened up about the fears women in the country have.

While the Taliban have said women and girls will be allowed to access education, work and join the country's government, Durrani asks: "What sorts of rights are we talking? What sorts of jobs are we talking about?"

She added: "Girls are afraid to go out.

"There is a difference in messaging, what they [the Taliban] are trying to show to the world and what they're doing in person.”