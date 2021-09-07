Shocking footage shows Afghani women taking cover as the Taliban fire shots to try to disperse crowds following a women’s protest in the capital of Kabul about Pakistan’s alleged involvement in Afghanistan’s conflict.

Some parts of the video are very shaky as the women are clearly running away from the sounds of gunfire, and are forced to take cover as even more guns are fired off by the Taliban.

No injuries or casualties from the women’s protest held in Kabul on Tuesday (7 September) have yet to be reported.