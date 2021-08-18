Afghans evacuated on military planes arrive in UK and France

The first planes of Afghan citizens attempting to flee the country after the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan after nearly two decades, have begun arriving in various locations around the world.

In the above video, you can see planes full of Afghan refugees arriving at the Brize Norton RAF base in Oxfordshire, as well as the Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France.

However, there are still calls for international powers to do more as the scale of potential refugees from the country remains enormous.