African students in Ukraine facing racism at border while trying to flee

People of African and Middle Eastern descent fleeing from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are facing racism at the borders.

Professor of law and migration studies at the University of San Francisco, Bill Hing, joined Cheddar News Wrap to discuss what some are describing as a double standard for other refugees escaping the war.

“Those from the Middle East and from Africa who just happen to be in Ukraine, for example on a student visa, are not going to be able to get into Poland because they are not natural Ukrainian,” he said.

Sign up to our newsletters here