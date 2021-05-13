Images have emerged of the remains of two small planes which collided mid-air near Denver, in Colorado, on Wednesday. One aircraft was almost ripped in half in the incident, while the other was forced to use a parachute in order to land. The crash happened after both planes were preparing to arrive at Centennial airport, a small site just outside of Denver. The Denver Channel reports that no one was injured in the incident, in an outcome deemed “amazing” by officials.