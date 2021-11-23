Watch live as Ahmaud Arbery murder trial continues

The trial of the three men charged for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery continues.

The court is expected to reconvene for the prosecution’s rebuttal before the jury goes into deliberation.

Yesterday, prosecutors and defence attorneys delivered their closing arguments.

Mr Arbery was murdered in Georgia, in February 2020.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbour William Bryan have all been charged with murder and other counts for the death of the 25-year-old Black man who was jogging in the neighbourhood when - prosecutors say - the trio chased, cornered him with their pickup trucks and shot him.

