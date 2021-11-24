Three white men have been found guilty of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery , who they shot and killed after chasing him in their trucks after he had passed through a suburban area of Georgia last February.

Arbery’s mother spoke outside the courthouse following the verdict on Wednesday, saying: “I never thought this day would come – but God is good.”

Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton also spoke outside the court saying the verdict proved that “Black lives do matter” given that the mostly white jury had delivered the verdict in the case.