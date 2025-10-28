The world’s first AI minister is “pregnant with 83 children”, Albania’s prime minister has announced.

Speaking in Berlin on Saturday (25 October), Edi Rama revealed that Diella, who was introduced earlier this year, will soon “give birth” to more than 80 AI children, with each one assisting a member of parliament.

He explained that they will participate in parliamentary sessions, keep records and inform MPs on “how to react”.

Mr Rama added: “When you go for a coffee, these kids will tell you what has been said when you are not there… and if you have to counterattack someone who mentioned you for the wrong reasons.”

Diella was introduced to tackle corruption and promote transparency and innovation in Mr Rama’s cabinet.