HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s newest aircraft carrier, has joined operations in Iraq against the Isalmic State group, UK naval commanders have said.

State-of-the-art F-35 jets have been taking off from the carrier, prompting the interest of Russian warplanes, which have been trying to keep tabs on the aircraft.

Speaking from the carrier on its first-ever deployment, Commodore Steve Moorhouse said the latest piece of military technology is attempting to put an end to IS remnants in Iraq.

The involvement marks the first time that a UK aircraft carrier is supporting live military ground operations in over two decades.