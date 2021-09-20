Passengers on an American Airlines flight chanted as three people were removed from the plane for refusing to wear face masks.

The incident occurred at Miami International Airport last Friday where, by the time the trio were removed, the flight had been delayed for nine hours.

According to local reports, it is unclear, however, how much of the delay was due to the mask incident.

But as the passengers were removed from the aircraft, others can be heard singing: "Hey hey hey, goodbye!" mocking the anti-maskers as they watched from their seats.