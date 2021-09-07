A mother and her three-year-old son who went missing in Australian woodland for three days have been reunited.

Anthony “AJ” Elfalak was discovered by a police helicopter sitting in a creek drinking muddy water and splashing himself days after he vanished from his family’s home.

As officers carried the boy over to his mother, reuniting the pair, she cries: “My AJ.”

The three-year-old appears to be asleep in the rescue worker’s arms after spending days outside.

He was then wrapped in a foil blanket before ambulance workers fed him pizza and bananas as they took him to hospital.