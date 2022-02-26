This is the moment when Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford and his team in eastern Ukraine were stopped and questioned by Ukrainian soldiers, as shots were fired in the background.

Video footage shows Mr. Stratford and his team raising their hands while shouting “journalists” as soldiers are heard saying “stop filming” as gunfire rings out.

Ukrainian officials say street fighting is underway in Kyiv against Russian forces, and they are urging residents to seek immediate shelter.

