Alan Carr’s husband Paul Drayton walks free after winning sentence appeal

Alan Carr’s husband Paul Drayton has walked free from court following two “harrowing” nights in custody after winning his appeal against a prison sentence for drink-driving.

The 50-year-old was jailed on Wednesday after reversing a 4×4 into a police car with an alcohol test reading “off the scale”.

But on Friday a judge told him he should be given the opportunity to turn his life around and that his sentence would be suspended.

Drayton, who cares for rescue horses, broke down in tears in the dock as he was told his liberty was being restored.

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here