In one of the more memorable interactions in the Irish parliament recently, Labour leader Alan Kelly took serious umbrage with the phone of Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae’s ringing in the chamber.

Kelly complained to the Ceann Comhairle (speaker of the Irish parliament or Dáil) about Healy-Rae’s phone ringing – at which point he was accused of “doing a Roy Keane” in reference to the former manager’s rant at a journalist.