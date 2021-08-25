Passengers onboard an Alaska Airlines flight were forced to evacuate after a mobile phone caught fire.

Crowds of passengers were seen jumping from the aircraft onto an inflatable slide shortly after landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington.

A local fire department responded to the report of the fire on the flight which had arrived from New Orleans.

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that a passenger’s mobile phone in the aircraft’s cabin had caught on fire.

According to local media, 128 passengers and six crew members evacuated the plane with some sustaining minor scrapes and bruises.