Stand-in presenter Alastair Campbell has amused some GMB viewers when he accidentally announced the death of the Queen live on air.

The former Labour Party spin doctor made the error on his third day hosting the popular ITV morning show, following the departure of Piers Morgan.

Campbell is filling in as co-presenter on a temporary basis throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, and accidentally announced the death of the Queen when speaking to Vinnie Jones.

“We talked a lot about Prince Philip after the death of the Queen,” said Campbell, misspeaking.