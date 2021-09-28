Alastair Campbell blamed the poor condition of his apples on Brexit during a bizarre exchange with Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain. “Have a little feel of my apple. It’s wrinkly, it’s soft, it’s rubbery,” he said, discussing the issue with his co-host on Tuesday morning.“A shortage of pickers, a shortage of drivers and a shortage of CO2, all these things we’ve been talking about, they’re now affecting our apples as well. This is a Brexit apple I would argue.”The former Labour press secretary later blasted Boris Johnson over the fuel crisis, suggesting the PM needs to “get a grip”.