Protesters have clashed with police in Albania after attempting to storm the headquarters of the country’s main opposition party in Tirana.

An internal squabble over the Democratic party’s leadership has broken out in recent weeks, with a group led by former party leader Sali Berisha using iron bars and hammers to break open the main doors of the building.

Employees fired tear gas to try to prevent them from breaking in before the police arrived and intervened at the party’s request, using more gas and a water cannon to disperse the crowds.

