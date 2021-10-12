In the above video, you can see an extremely rare albino buffalo calf that has been drawing crowds in India in the village of Pragpar.

Buffaloes are almost exclusively born black or brown, and experts believe only one in every 10 million are born completely white like the above calf.

Crowds have been flocking to the small town in the Kutch district of Gujarat state to get a look at the impressive albino calf.

