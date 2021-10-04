Hundreds of hot-air balloons will create a colorful tapestry against a blue sky Monday as New Mexico’s largest city continue a nine-day annual event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Organizers said over 540 balloons were registered for this year’s event with the 2019 fiesta drew nearly 600 balloons from across the U.S. and 17 other countries.

Fiesta organizers said they won’t be checking for vaccination cards but noted precautions are being taken to preserve social distancing and provide access to hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations.