Aldgate fire: Over 100 firefighters at high-rise blaze on Whitechapel High Street

Over 100 firefighters are at a high-rise blaze in Aldgate, east London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) stated that 20 fire engines have been dispatched to the apartment building on Whitechapel High Street.

Around 125 emergency workers are attempting to put out the blaze, after a fire broke out on the 17th floor.

The London Metropolitan Police said the building was being evacuated.

One eyewitness tweeted: “Huge fire in #aldgate huge glass panels falling 100s of metres to the ground, awful scenes.”

