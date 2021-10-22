Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins shared an Instagram post of herself from the set of Rust, two days before she was shot and killed by a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin.

Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter where she died, with her death being confirmed by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.

The movie was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday (21 October) and has now been shut down.