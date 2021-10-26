Hilaria Baldwin has made her first public comment since her husband Alec was involved with the fatal shooting of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust last Thursday (21 October) after Baldwin fired what he thought was an innocuous prop gun while rehearsing a scene for the movie.

On Instagram, Hilaria wrote: “My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.”

The 37-year-old yoga instructor added: “It’s said, ‘there are no words’ because it’s impossible to express shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”