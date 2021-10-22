Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun on the set of his film Rust, that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

The movie was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday (21 October) and has now been shut down.

Santa Fe County deputies were called to the scene soon after the incident took place.

Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter where she died, with her death being confirmed by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.