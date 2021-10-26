Audio from the 911 call made after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust has been released.

Mamie Mitchell, believed to be the film’s script supervisor, tells emergency dispatchers: “We have two people shot on a movie set accidentally.”

The call captures anguish and confusion felt in the aftermath of the incident, with Ms Mitchell informing the services of who she believes was “responsible”.

“He’s supposed to check the guns,” she says of an unnamed crew member. “He’s responsible for what happened.”

