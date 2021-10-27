Authorities in New Mexico have not ruled out the possibility of multiple charges in the case of the on-set shooting of the film Rust in which actor Alec Baldwin fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – as well as injuring director Joel Souza.

When pressed as to whether Baldwin was someone who could possibly face charges, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the actor was of interest to the investigation as: “He was the person who fired the weapon.”